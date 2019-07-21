Brown Deer High track & field athlete seeking National Championship after State title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER-- Dameco Walker graduated from Brown Deer High School in June of 2019. He competes in track and field, and his best event is the long jump. He won the State title while at Brown Deer high in the long jump in spring of 2019. Dameco also is on the AAU team Wings of Glory. For them he made it to Nationals in for the long jump and triple jump. Dameco will be attending Ripon College in the fall. He will study business and be on the track team. He loves to bake and would like to open a bakery or cafe in the future.

Dameco Walker

Brown Deer HS Graduate

Track & Field