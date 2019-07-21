× 3 hurt in motorcycle crash that closed WIS 33 in both directions at County I near Saukville

SAUKVILLE — A crash involving a motorcycle closed all lanes of WIS 33 in both directions (eastbound and westbound) at County Highway I near Saukville Sunday evening, July 21.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said there were two people on the motorcycle, which was involved in a crash with a vehicle. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

All three people were taken to hospitals, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. One of the people on the motorcycle was transported by Flight for Life.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets, or if the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.