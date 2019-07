Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a very delicious weekend in Milwaukee: Festa Italiana! Marie Lieber, manager of the Cucina Showcase, stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Sunday, July 21 alongside Chef Peter Ignativ from Johnny Manhattan's. Ignativ showcased one of his delicious Italian entrees featuring shrimp and pasta. Yum!

