CAPE COD BAY, Mass. — One heck of a fish tale was caught on camera in Massachusetts.

A father and son had a close encounter with a great white shark.

Doug Nelson, his son, and a group of boys and their fathers were on a fishing trip in Cape Cod Bay on Saturday, July 20.

One of the boys and a woman were reeling in a fish when the great white jumped from the water.

It bit the fish in half, and jumped back into the water.