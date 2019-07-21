Madison police: 2 teenage girls arrested after vehicle crashed into squad during chase

Madison police: 2 teenage girls arrested after vehicle crashed into squad during chase (PHOTO: WMTV)

MADISON — Madison police said they arrested two teenage girls after a report of shots fired led to a chase and a crash into a squad car.

Officers responded to the shots fired around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 20. They found nobody injured or any damage, but found a shell casing and evidence that a suspected stolen car that had left the area was connected to the shots.

Police spotted the car about 45 minutes later and began a chase. After crashing into a Madison squad car, two people ran away, leading to a short foot chase before they were arrested.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old females face charges of eluding a police officer and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Both girls and two Madison officers were treated for minor injuries.

