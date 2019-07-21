× Police investigating 2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 1 injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened Saturday, July 20.

The first shooting happened near 2nd and Concordia around 3:30 p.m. Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained an injury that was not life-threatening and drove himself to a local hospital for treatment.

Later Saturday evening, a second shooting took place near 87th and Olive. Around 11 p.m., an unknown male suspect approached a 22-year-old Milwaukee man outside the building and demanded money. The suspect then shot the victim, and took the victim’s property.

Both investigations are ongoing, and police are seeking suspects.