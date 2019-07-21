× ‘Stay home, blast the AC:’ Police ask residents to refrain from crime until after the heat wave

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Amid a dangerously hot weekend across much of the country, police in Braintree, Massachusetts implored would-be criminals to hold off on illegal activity until Monday.

The Braintree Police Department asked the community to put a pin in crime until the heat wave passes in a Facebook post Friday, July 19.

“It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there,” the department wrote in the post, which racked up more than 106,000 shares since Friday.

Yes, a police department really used the phrase “hot as soccer balls.”

The department confirmed to CNN Saturday that the post was, indeed, legit.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of the eastern United States, including Braintree in eastern Massachusetts, with temperatures in the triple digits, and heat indices as high as 115.

That’s simply too hot for lawbreaking, Braintree police said.

Committing a crime in this sort of weather is “next level henchmen status,” the department said, not to mention dangerous to the offender’s health.

In the post, the department suggested everyone wait out the heat wave indoors and suspend the illegal stuff until things cool down.

“Stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the face app, practice karate in your basement,” police said. “We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.”

The message was signed, “The PoPo.”

In a postscript, the police pleaded with people not to spoil the plot of the Netflix series’ new episodes. According to the post, Braintree police were just finishing up the second season of “Stranger Things.”

Seriously, though: Heat waves are dangerous

Heat waves are no joke. The weekend extreme temperatures were set to impact more than 150 million people.

The National Weather Service urged residents in affected areas from the Great Plains to the East Coast to take the heat seriously and avoid outdoor activities during mid-afternoon and early evening hours, the most dangerous parts of the day, according to the agency.