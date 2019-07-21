Tichigan fire officials cut up downed tree for elderly homeowner who tried cleaning it up himself

TICHIGAN — Tichigan fire officials took it upon themselves to help an elderly homeowner clean up after storms caused damage on Saturday, July 20.

According to a news release, two members of the Tichigan Fire Department came upon a downed tree with live wires hanging in the path of traffic on Marsh Road near the Tichigan Wildlife Area in Waterford.

They found the elderly man on the other side of the downed tree with a chainsaw. He was pulling on the wires, trying to remove the tree himself.

Fire officials took control of the scene. The homeowner was immediately walked away from the wires, the road was closed, We Energies was contacted, and an engine from Tichigan was requested to assist police in traffic control.

Officials said the homeowner had some recent medical conditions.

With assistance from a neighbor, fire officials returned the next day to cut up the downed tree.

