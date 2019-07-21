× ‘Too drunk to remember:’ Case dismissed against man charged with torching SUV in auto shop parking lot

MILWAUKEE — A felony charge was dismissed against a Milwaukee man due to his completion of a drug court program, online court records showed Thursday, July 18.

The charge of criminal damage to property, over $2,500 was filed against Michael Balistreri, 39, in December 2017.

It was dismissed by prosecutors following his completion of the Milwaukee County Drug Court deferred prosecution agreement and participation contract.

Prosecutors said he was caught on camera setting an SUV on fire outside Twenty First Century Auto near Forest Home and Morgan Avenue on Nov. 30, 2017. According to prosecutors, even though he recognized himself in the surveillance photos, he told police he didn’t really remember committing the crime.

“Why? Why? I don’t understand why you would just go someplace and torch a car. No clue. Just random. Come and start a fire? ‘Let’s start a fire tonight.’ I don’t know,” said Sharon Haapakoski, owner.

The surveillance video showed a man walking back and forth to a dumpster, grabbing cardboard, lighting it on fire, and throwing it into a Chevy Suburban.

According to a criminal complaint, a Greenfield police officer spotted Balistreri walking nearby. Police later interviewed him at his home and found clothing that matched what was worn in the surveillance video. When they showed him surveillance photos, they said he admitted it was him, but he said he was too drunk to remember the details of the crime.

Haapakoski said she was thankful for an arrest, and that her surveillance video turned out to be the “smoking gun.”

“It did work out in the end, and I’m very happy,” Haapakoski said.

Investigators said Balistreri told them he felt bad about what happened.

42.981536 -87.981053