A tasty sweet for the summer heat: Ice cream cake!

Posted 10:51 am, July 22, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Who wants to turn the oven on to bake during a heatwave? Certainly not us! Adija Smith from Confectionately Yours stopped by the Real Milwaukee studios on Monday, July 22 to show off a no-bake recipe for an ice cream cake that is sure to please.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.