Brewers announce new bag policy for 2020 season at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, July 22 announced a new bag policy beginning with the first game of the 2020 season.

According to the Brewers, fans will be allowed only single-compartment (i.e. tote) bags, purses, clutch purses, soft-sided cooler bags, clear bags, drawstring bags, diaper bags and medically-necessary items will be allowed into Miller Park (maximum size of 16”x16”x8”).

“The Milwaukee Brewers are committed to ensuring a best-in-class fan experience at Miller Park, and with that the safety of our fans is our highest priority,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Major League Baseball has mandated a thorough screening process of all fans entering its thirty stadiums, and our goal is to make this process as efficient as possible. This new policy is consistent with what many teams have implemented this year, and with large crowds at Miller Park for most games, it’s important that we streamline our process. The elimination of multi-compartment bags will significantly improve the efficiency of the screening process, which will allow fans to quickly and safely enter Miller Park in time for first pitch.”

A news release says with the new policy, fans may continue to enter Miller Park with single-compartment (tote) bags, soft-sided coolers and clear bags without obscured interior pockets. Multi-compartment backpacks, bags and purses will no longer be permitted. Backpacks purchased inside the ballpark will be permitted on the date of purchase only.

Although these new policies are being implemented to help make ingress into Miller Park more efficient, the Brewers still encourage fans to allow ample time to park and enter the ballpark. As a reminder, express lanes are available at all Miller Park entrances for fans entering without bags.

The announcement is being made now in order to prepare for the pending change. In addition, the Brewers have been asking fans to consider leaving bags at home this season to help ease the transition to the new policy.

“We have been encouraging fans this season to leave their bags at home, when possible, and break down the tailgate party a little early to lessen the flood of fans heading to the gates at game time,” Schlesinger said. “This practice will help fans become accustomed to the new policy that will take effect in 2020 and ensure an efficient screening process on entry.”

For complete details on the Milwaukee Brewers bag policy, CLICK HERE.