Caledonia police: 3 arrested after man severely assaulted following road rage incident

CALEDONIA — Caledonia police on Monday, July 22 asked for help locating four people involved in a fight after a road rage incident in which a man was severely assaulted. In an update, police said three of the four wanted individuals were arrested, “thanks to some awesome support from our community.”

Police were seeking three females and a male, who were operating a red/gray Buick Regal and a silver GMC Envoy.

Police said the road rage incident happened at 6 Mile Road and Dale Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the wanted individuals got into an altercation with another motorist — and severely assaulted him in a four-on-one fight. One of the females went as far as using a stun gun on the victim while he was being assaulted by the male, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Caledonia police.

