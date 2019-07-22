× Fiserv Forum to hold part-time job fair on August 2

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum will hold a job fair to hire more than 130 part-time positions on Friday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the arena’s atrium Candidates can apply to various positions in guest services, security, retail, technology support and ticket selling with hourly wages starting at $13.

Candidates are required to bring a printed resume to guarantee an interview.

All open positions will be posted on www.bucks.com/careers.

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events, and has been selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. In addition to Fiserv, Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company.