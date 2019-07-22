× Lenny Kravitz loves Jason Momoa, too

NEW YORK — Lenny Kravitz has decided to “Let Love Rule” with his ex-wife’s husband.

In a recent interview with the UK publication The Times reportedly talked about his relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet and her husband, Jason Momoa.

Kravitz and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993 and are the parents of actress Zoë Kravitz.

Bonet married Momoa in 2017 after being together since 2005 and they are the parents of daughter Lola, who turns 12 Tuesday, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

Kravitz said of Bonet, “You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it’s very difficult. But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again.”

“Our families are blended,” Kravitz said. ” I love her husband [Momoa] — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”

Momoa is pretty popular with others as well, so much so that the “Aquaman” star shaving his beard turned into international news.

The former “Game of Thrones” star clearly has affection for Kravitz as well.

In December he gifted the singer with a bone skull ring to match one Momoa had made.

Momoa told “Entertainment Tonight” the ring was symbolic.

“Yeah, looking out for each other for sure,” he said.