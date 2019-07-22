× Man facing charges after jumping into lake, attempting to swim away from officers in Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Police Department is seeking multiple charges on a suspect following an incident Saturday night, July 20.

According to officials, the Waukesha Police Department responded to a call from a Jefferson resident around 10:50 p.m. The resident reported that a 22-year-old Palmyra man was consuming alcohol at V’s Waterfront Venue in Whitewater. The man had reportedly violated a court order and was out on bond from a previous charge.

Officers located the suspect inside V’s Waterfront and took him into custody. While changing over from traditional handcuffs to a transport belt, the suspect ran from officers and entered Cravath Lake.

A search ensued, and Whitewater police requested boat assistance from additional agencies. The suspect was located within 30 minutes, but continued to evade officers by swimming and concealing himself in the lake. He was ultimately taken into custody just before 2 a.m. early Sunday.

The Whitewater Police Department is seeking charges which include felony escape, bail jumping, resisting/obstructing an officer and violation of probation. The case will be presented at the Walworth County District Attorney’s office Monday, July 22.