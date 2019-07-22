Packers Mason Crosby to ride special adaptive bike alongside 5-year-old Fox Point girl

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers Training Camp starts on Thursday, July 25 kicking off old traditions with a special twist.

Every year, youthful Packers fanatics ride their bikes to Ray Nitschke Field to watch the players practice – and hope one of the players will ride back with them at the end of the day. The Packers teamed up with American Family Insurance and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay to make this year’s ride extra memorable.

On Thursday, Packers kicker Mason Crosby will ride on a special Packers-themed adaptive bike with a specially designed wheel that uses the rider’s hands and arms to pedal. Crosby will be alongside Jemma Blechacz, a 5-year-old from Fox Point who will ride her own adaptive bike created especially for her.

A few more things added to the DreamDrive bike ride:

“The Dream Fleet” – Five custom-designed bikes with sidecars featuring creative and fun themes that honor Wisconsin’s rich heritage, including the Cow Cruiser, the Cheddar Chariot, the Packers Tailgate Trailblazer, the Farm and Ranch Rider, and the Dream Driver.

American Family and the Packers have joined with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay to allow kids who normally may not be able to experience this great tradition, the opportunity to take part. They will be riding in “The Dream Fleet” alongside a Packers player each day of training camp.