Preseason schedule released: Milwaukee Bucks open against Chicago Bulls Oct. 7 at United Center

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics -- Game 5 (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a dunk against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 116-91.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks released the team’s preseason schedule Monday, July 22, when it was announced the Bucks would face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center Oct. 7 in the preseason opener.

According to a news release from the Bucks, Milwaukee will host two preseason games at Fiserv Forum, Wednesday, Oct. 9 against Utah and Thursday, Oct. 17 against Minnesota. Both games will start at 7 p.m. CT. The rest of the preseason schedule includes games at Dallas on Friday, Oct. 11 and at Washington on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The complete preseason schedule is below.

Date Opponent Location Time(CT)
Monday, Oct. 7 @ Chicago United Center 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Utah Fiserv Forum 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11 @ Dallas American Airlines Center 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13 @ Washington Capital One Arena 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. Minnesota Fiserv Forum 7 p.m.

Tickets for the two games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5, and can be purchased HERE or by calling 1-877-428-BUCK.

