Preseason schedule released: Milwaukee Bucks open against Chicago Bulls Oct. 7 at United Center
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks released the team’s preseason schedule Monday, July 22, when it was announced the Bucks would face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center Oct. 7 in the preseason opener.
According to a news release from the Bucks, Milwaukee will host two preseason games at Fiserv Forum, Wednesday, Oct. 9 against Utah and Thursday, Oct. 17 against Minnesota. Both games will start at 7 p.m. CT. The rest of the preseason schedule includes games at Dallas on Friday, Oct. 11 and at Washington on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The complete preseason schedule is below.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time(CT)
|Monday, Oct. 7
|@ Chicago
|United Center
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 9
|vs. Utah
|Fiserv Forum
|7 p.m.
|Friday, Oct. 11
|@ Dallas
|American Airlines Center
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 13
|@ Washington
|Capital One Arena
|6 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 17
|vs. Minnesota
|Fiserv Forum
|7 p.m.
Tickets for the two games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 5, and can be purchased HERE or by calling 1-877-428-BUCK.
