Rock band Disturbed to play Fiserv Forum Oct. 13

MILWAUKEE — Two-time Grammy-nominated rock band Disturbed will perform at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 13, with supporting act In This Moment, as part of the second leg of their Evolution tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

According to a news release, every ticket purchased online for Disturbed includes a choice of a CD or digital copy of the band’s latest album, Evolution. Customers will receive instructions via email on how to redeem the album after ticket purchase. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available.

Disturbed is touring in support of Evolution, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, as well as No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The second leg of the Evolution tour follows a North American tour that saw Disturbed play to more than 200,000 fans.

Since launching the tour back in January with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Disturbed (vocalist David Draiman, guitarist Dan Donegan, drummer Mike Wengren, and bassist John Moyer) has drawn rave reviews for their emotionally powerful live show, with critics pointing out the band’s uplifting messages and the many moving moments that take place during their nightly set, including a tribute to the late Chester Bennington and Pantera’s Vinnie Paul and a call to help those in need who are battling addiction and depression.

Evolution’s success has been fueled by overwhelming fan response to tracks like blockbuster lead single “Are You Ready” (which has over 19 million Spotify streams and a companion video with more than 11 million YouTube views) and the lyrically poignant “A Reason To Fight” (almost 10 million Spotify streams and close to 9 million YouTube views). The latter was directed by Matt Mahurin (U2, Metallica), who previously collaborated with the band on the clip for their Grammy-nominated rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence,” a video that has over 504 million YouTube views to date.