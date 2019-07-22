Save a pretty penny with these budget summer beauty finds

Posted 11:47 am, July 22, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- They say "pretty hurts" -- but that doesn't mean it should hurt your wallet! Shauna Hyler, our resident beauty guru, stopped by the Real Milwaukee studios on Monday, July 22 to share some of her favorite drugstore beauty finds.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.