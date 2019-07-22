× South Milwaukee police search for missing 31-year-old woman

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police are searching for Bridget Carter, a 31-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday, July 21.

According to officials, Carter ran from a group home in South Milwaukee around 11 p.m. Sunday.

She’s described as female, black, 5’6″ weighing 260 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Carter was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, jean capris and no socks or shoes.

Carter is cognitively delayed and has other mental disorders. Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact South Milwaukee police at 414-768-8060.