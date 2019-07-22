Sturtevant man charged with stealing children’s underwear from communal dryer

RACINE COUNTY — A 38-year-old Sturtevant man is facing charges for downloading child pornography and stealing children’s underwear from his apartment’s communal dryer.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and Internet Crimes Against Children Division served a search warrant at Joshua Wyant’s home in Sturtevant on Monday morning, July 22.

During the search, officials located a large quantity of child pornography along with several pairs of young children’s underwear.

When officer’s interviewed Wyant, he admitted to downloading the child pornography and stealing the underwear.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated, “As you can imagine, child pornography investigations are physically and mentally exhausting for my investigators. However, although challenging, these cases will remain a priority for the Racine Sheriff’s Office and we will continue to target and hunt down these disgusting pedophiles that prey on our most vulnerable.”​

Wyant was held at the Racine County Jail on numerous counts of possession of child pornography and theft.