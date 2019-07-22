‘Survivorship comes at a price:’ Cancer Crush 5K aims to raise funds for experimental research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Medical College of Wisconsin kicked off the second annual Cancer Crush event Monday, July 22 -- and one cancer fighter said it meant the world.

"I can now say that cancer is living with me," said Timothy Hoehkne.

Hoehkne has been fighting cancer since he was 16. He has hope, thanks to Cancer Crush.

"Survivorship comes at a price, but that price shouldn't be the quality of life," said Hoehkne.

For the second year in a row, the Medical College of Wisconsin partnered with Froedtert Hospital for Cancer Crush, a 5K supporting research and treatments for cancer.

"It generates funds for doing high-risk, high-reward research," said James Thomas, medical director.

Doctors said cancer is the number one cause of death in Wisconsin. Money raised at Cancer Crush helps researchers bring innovative cancer treatment to patients like Hoehkne.

"It gives them a change to pursue things that are a little more novel, a little more out there, a little more impactful," said Thomas.

The fundraiser was held for the first time in 2018, and organizers crushed it. Dozens of people came out to help supply life-saving treatments right here in southeastern Wisconsin.

"It lets you know that the work you're doing is important, that your community is behind you," said Thomas.

The 5K was scheduled for Sept. 28, and will kick off at the Froedtert and MCW Clinical Cancer Center. For more information on how to get involved, CLICK HERE.