Viewers are demanding a third season of 'Big Little Lies'

NOTE: The following contains spoilers about the “Big Little Lies” Season 2 finale.

NEW YORK — The demand for more “Big Little Lies” worked before so why not try it again?

After an explosively successful first season back in 2017, viewers immediately started clamoring for a second season.

This despite the fact that the book by Liane Moriarty that the series is based on did not have a sequel.

But thanks to the magic of television, Season 2 has now happened and people are greedy for more – especial given the finale.

In the final episode Celeste (played by Nicole Kidman) has a massive showdown with Mary-Louise (played by Meryl Streep), who is the mother of Celeste’s late husband Perry who was abusive.

Perry (played by Alexander Skarsgard) was pushed to his death at the end of Season 1, and Season 2 ends with Celeste and her friends who were present when he died appearing to turn themselves into the police.

Cue Twitter’s “Are you for real with this?”

“I cant believe it ended like that give me season 3 NOW,” one person tweeted.

Earlier this year HBO president Casey Bloys didn’t sound hopeful regarding a third season in an interview with TVLine.

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them,” he said. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [“The Undoing”] with us. I just think it’s not realistic.”