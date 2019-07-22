× We Energies: 60K Wisconsinites still without power following weekend storms

MILWAUKEE — We Energies announced Monday morning, July 22 that power has been restored to over 180,000 WPS and We Energies customers since Friday, July 19.

Over 39,000 WPS and 21,000 We Energies customers remain without power as of Monday morning in the areas significantly impacted by the weekend’s storms.

We Energies says they are continuing to work around the clock to restore power. More than 1,000 field and support personnel are dedicated to power restoration, and We Energies expects to make significant progress.

As of Monday morning, We Energies did not have a specific estimate to when all customers will have power restored; however, some customers may be without service for multiple days.

Customers were encouraged to stay at least 25 feet from power lines that are down and anything that is touching them.

We Energies asked for the public’s help reporting power lines and poles that are down to 800-662-4797.