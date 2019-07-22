‘We’ve seen people post threats online:’ AG Kaul discusses school safety in a digital world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is working with school leaders to help keep students and staff safe -- by knowing how to read social media.

DOJ leaders, including Attorney General Josh Kaul met with school leaders Monday, July 22 at Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee.

They discussed tools to help educators identify threats that may pop up online involving their students or their school.

"In some of these tragic situations, we have seen people post threats online in advance, and identifying those threats, making law enforcement aware of those threats is an important part of what we need to be doing to make our schools safe," said Kaul.

The workshop was the first of the digital threat assessment training sessions. Below are details on the remaining events:

July 23 at Fox Valley Technical College

July 24 at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

July 25 at Blackhawk Technical College

July 26 at Chippewa Valley Technical College