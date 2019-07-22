MILWAUKEE -- Why your next tow could be twice the price! FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn has the secondary surprise the city wants to stop -- Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9 p.m.
Why your next tow could be twice the price, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9
-
Car seller provides full refund to woman who bought vehicle that caught fire
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Barbecue lover wanted: Eat ribs and travel the country – for $5K a week
-
‘Don’t know how she knows him:’ Charges loom for man, woman involved in hours-long standoff
-
Millions are under a flood risk as a storm strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico
-
-
Waukesha County Sheriff: Man shot, woman injured after hours-long standoff with authorities
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Admirals Garage Sale: Team to sell game-used equipment, jerseys and more
-
Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Meet the Milkmen: How you can show support for Milwaukee’s newest baseball team
-
-
Blair Springfield sentenced to 10 months in HOC, 3 years’ probation after child found alone in tow lot
-
‘Strong, courageous person:’ Family identifies semi drivers who died in crash on I-41/94
-
What’s in your toothpaste?