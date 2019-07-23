× 2 suspects sought: Woman pepper sprayed, robbed while trying to sell iPhones

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects after a woman was pepper sprayed and robbed while trying to sell two iPhones. It happened Sunday, July 22 in the Phantom Fireworks parking lot.

According to officials, a woman called 911 around 3 p.m. indicating she was pepper sprayed and robbed by two men. The victim, a 35-year-old woman from Racine, said the male suspects fled the scene.

The initial investigation revealed the victim negotiated the sale of two iPhones through the Facebook Marketplace and then drove to Phantom Fireworks to meet the potential buyer to complete the sale.

While attempting to complete a face-to-face sale with this buyer, the buyer/suspect pepper sprayed the victim and fled the scene with the two phones. At this time, the incident is believed to have been a planned robbery.

The suspect who pepper sprayed the victim was accompanied with another man during the incident. The two suspects are described as African-American males in their early to mid-twenties.

The suspect vehicle is a newer model black Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab with a cover and chrome bumpers.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300.