A look at some of the unique places featured in new guide book tailored to locals

MILWAUKEE -- Even if you've lived in Milwaukee your whole live -- chances are there are still some places in this book you haven't heard of. Author Michelle Madden joins Real Milwaukee to talk about "111 Places in Milwaukee You Must Not Miss." The book is aimed at locals and focuses on interesting and unknown stories in the city.

