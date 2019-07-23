Construction truck, thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen in Fond du Lac Co.

RIPON, Wis. — An investigation is underway after a InterCon Construction truck with a custom utility box was stolen early Monday morning, July 22 in Ripon, Wisconsin. It happened around 2:10 a.m.
The truck is white in color with InterCon Construction and fleet #FL-2172 decals. It has Wisconsin license plate EC63017.
Inside the utility box were numerous pieces of construction equipment:
- Honda 2KW generator, Serial #2028963, Owner applied #E1758, Value $1,000
- McElroy 2″ fusequip, Serial #32508, Owner applied #E2008, Value $682
- Husqvarna 760 quick cut, Serial #142600188, Owner applied #E2300, Value $850
- 4″ line up clamp, Serial #2121902, Owner applied #E3691, Value $200
- Sensit Gas detector, Serial #5817, Owner applied #E3697, Value $1,600
- 6,500 KW Honda generator, Serial #EBLC-1036801, Owner applied #E3881, Value $2,100
- 2″ Mustang squeezer, Serial #4011907, Owner applied #E4017, Value $450
- VM550 locator, Serial #21501110390, Owner applied #E2614, Value $1,300
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the City of Ripon Police Department at 920-748-2888.