Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Videos
Politics
Podcasts
Sports
Brewers
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
66°
66°
Low
62°
High
78°
Wed
61°
80°
Thu
66°
83°
Fri
66°
87°
See complete forecast
July 23
Posted 5:13 am, July 23, 2019, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Washington County Fair
GoFundMe.com: Miracle for Maisie
Popular
Remains found behind a grocery store cooler are identified as those of an employee missing for 10 years
Sheriff: Grafton woman died after motorcycle crash that closed WIS 33 in Saukville
National Weather Service confirms 10 tornadoes in less than 24 hours in Wisconsin
‘Too much to bear:’ 2 men killed when their vehicle ran red light near 91st and Good Hope
Latest News
Boris Johnson wins race to become UK’s next prime minister
Instagram post shows fishing guide’s dog killing fawn
Murder suspect allowed to use dead wife’s insurance policy to pay for his defense
Man shot, wounded during altercation near 18th and Fairmount, no arrests made
Seen on TV
July 22
Seen on TV
July 18
News
Ozaukee County officials respond to SUV involved in crash in Port Washington
News
‘We’ve seen people post threats online:’ AG Kaul discusses school safety in a digital world
News
‘Yawning’ serial Red Bull thief, caught on camera, sentenced to prison in 3 Racine County cases
Out And About
‘Live concerts, great food:’ The Waukesha County Fair runs from July 17-21
News
Washington County Parks announces partnership with Black Husky Brewing
Interviews
The Waukesha County Fair ‘is proud to be the oldest fair in the state of Wisconsin’
News
2 men arrested after attacking their mother’s killer in court
Seen on TV
July 15
News
‘Fully engulfed:’ Fire causes $100,000 in damage to shed in Washington County
News
Sheriff: 13 arrests, 125 citations issued during July 4 holiday weekend in Milwaukee County
News
Washington County: 2-year-old child dies after being pulled from Big Cedar Lake
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.