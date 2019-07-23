× Lime scooters could be available for riding on Milwaukee streets late Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) approved on Tuesday, July 23 the first operator for participation in the city’s Dockless Scooter Pilot Study. DPW officials expect dockless scooters from Lime will be available for use as soon as later on Tuesday.

Lime has proposed an initial fleet of 500 scooters, with 400 scooters available in Zone 1 and 50 scooters available in Zone 2 & Zone 3. CLICK HERE to see where those zones are located.

Dockless scooter systems are privately operated and consist of self-service electric scooters made available to users on a short-term basis. Dockless scooters do not require a permanent or fixed location to reserve or return a scooter.

The maximum speed limit for dockless scooters is 15 miles-per-hour. Users must obey the rules of the road and park responsibly; riding on the sidewalk is prohibited and parking on the Riverwalk is prohibited.

DPW has communicated to Lime that they must educate their users on proper use of scooters, including the following:

Riding scooters on sidewalks is prohibited and violators are subject to a fine

Scooters must be parked as to not impede pedestrian access

Lime is also responsible for handling all complaints, informing riders how to safely use scooters and its systems, and providing the necessary education and training. Lime customer service is available at support@limebike.com, 1-888-546-3345. The company can be found online at https://www.li.me/ or on Facebook/Twitter @limebike.

Two other companies, Bird and Spin, have applied to participate in the pilot. Their applications are currently under review.