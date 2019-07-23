× MCSO: Man drove wrong way on I-794 near Howard Avenue, arrested for OWI

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning, July 23 arrested a motorist for OWI, 2nd offense after he was spotted driving the wrong way on I-794.

The driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-794 near W. Howard Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, the vehicle was stopped and facing the wrong direction.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver displayed indicators of impairment and was arrested for OWI -2nd and second degree recklessly endangering safety (RES). The RES charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

There were no injuries or crashes with this incident.