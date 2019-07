× Man shot, wounded during altercation near 18th and Fairmount, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, July 22 near 18th and Fairmount. It happened around 7 p.m.

Police say a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during an altercation. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspect.