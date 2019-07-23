× Common Council committee approves resolution to make buying fireworks tougher

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Common Council committee on Monday, July 22 unanimously approved legislation that would make it tougher for Milwaukee residents to purchase fireworks in Wisconsin. The resolution was approved by the Judiciary and Legislation Committee with a 5-0 vote.

According to a news release, the resolution would direct the Department of Administration — Intergovernmental Relations Division to seek introduction and passage of legislation relating to the sale of fireworks to residents of communities in which their possession and use are prohibited.

Currently, fireworks are routinely sold in Wisconsin municipalities outside of Milwaukee (and other Wisconsin communities where fireworks are illegal) and there is no requirement for the seller to check where the buyer resides, the release said. If passed by the full Common Council, this resolution would direct the city’s Intergovernmental Relations Division to push the Wisconsin Legislature to change state law to require fireworks sellers to first check whether a buyer resides in a community where the possession and use of fireworks are prohibited.

It would also direct the city’s Intergovernmental Relations Division to push the Wisconsin Legislature to make the requirements of obtaining a fireworks distributor license more stringent.

The resolution was expected to go before the full Common Council at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30.