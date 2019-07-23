× Mortgage on fallen Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard’s home paid in full

APPLETON (WLUK) — The mortgage on fallen Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard’s home was paid in full, announced Tuesday, July 23.

Lundgaard was killed in a shooting on May 15 at the transit center in downtown Appleton.

Lundgaard left behind a wife and three sons.

According to a news release, the mortgage was paid after Rush Limbaugh announced a $2 million donation, a portion of sales proceeds from his Stand Up For Betsy Ross T-shirts.

Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller announced the donation would be used to make sure the families of six American heroes would know their home is theirs forever.

The foundation also paid off the mortgage of five other officers killed in the line of duty:

Kissimmee, Fla. Police Officer Matt Baxter, killed in the line of duty on Aug. 18, 2017, while responding to a call on patrol. He left behind his wife and fellow Police Officer, Sadia, and their three daughters.

Kirkersville, Ohio Police Chief Police Steven DiSario, killed in the line of duty on May 12, 2017, while responding to reports of an armed subject. He left behind his wife, Aryn, who was expecting their seventh child at the time of his death, and their six children.

Auburn, Ala. Police Officer William Buechner, killed in the line of duty on May 19, 2019, after responding to a domestic disturbance call. He left behind his wife, Sara, and their two children.

Arizona Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White, killed in the line of duty on Nov. 29, 2018, while serving a fugitive warrant. He left behind his wife, Sue Ellen and their four children.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer, who was among four Americans killed in a suicide bombing on Jan. 16, 2019, in Manbij, Syria. He left behind his wife, Tabitha, and their four children.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established in memory of a New York firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the foundation supports the families of first responders.