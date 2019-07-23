× Officials: 81-year-old Illinois man dies after rollover crash on rural Walworth County road

TOWN OF LYONS — An 81-year-old Illinois man died following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Lyons in Walworth County on Monday, July 22.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office indicated the rollover crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 12 near Highway 50. Officials say deputies found a vehicle upside down in the northbound ditch of Highway 12 just north of Townline Road.

The preliminary investigation reveals the 81-year-old man, identified as Allan Lukasz of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was driving a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette convertible northbound on Highway 12 when he lost control and entered the ditch — rolling over on its roof. Lukasz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.