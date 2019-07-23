Packers Foundation announces recipients of impact grants totaling $300,000

MILWAUKEE — The Packers Foundation on Tuesday morning, July 23, announced the recipients of two impact grants totaling $300,000 to two organizations in Milwaukee, the first grants of this kind awarded to groups outside of Brown County.

Two $150,000 grants were awarded to Fellowship Open and Milwaukee Health Care Partnership.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy spoke at the announcement, as well as representatives from the two organizations.

“On behind of the Packer organization, we’re very pleased to make these donations to two great organizations and we’re really excited to see the years to come — the transformational impact that our ‘impact grant’ can have,” said Mark Murphy.