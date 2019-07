MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday night, July 23 locating the guardians of a lost child.

She was found on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. near 27th and Hope.

Police described her as black, approximately 1 year old, standing 2 feet tall, and weighing 20 pounds. She was wearing a pink and blue floral jumper.

If you have any information about this lost child, please call 414-935-7251.