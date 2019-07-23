× Power restored to more than 250K WPS, We Energies customers affected by storms

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — We Energies announced Tuesday, July 23 that they have restored power to more than 250,000 WPS and We Energies customers affected by the destructive storms that hit Wisconsin.

According to We Energies, just over 23,000 WPS and 6,000 We Energies customers remain without power in some of the hardest hit areas.

We Energies personnel is working on restoration. This includes their own crews and others from around the Midwest. Additional crews are arriving Tuesday.

Officials say they expect to have almost all We Energies customers around the Appleton and Waupaca areas back in service by late Tuesday. They expect to restore power to 95% of the WPS customers impacted by this weekend’s storms by late Tuesday – if they are able to receive service.

Most WPS customers in the highly devastated areas around Wabeno, Antigo, Elcho, and Stevens Point should have power restored by the end of the day Thursday.