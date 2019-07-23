× Sheriff: Driver arrested for OWI after Narcan had to be used to revive him on I-794

MILWAUKEE — A driver was arrested for OWI after a deputy had to use Narcan to revive him on I-794 near 2nd Street on Tuesday morning, July 23.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 a.m., the driver was found unresponsive in a vehicle on I-794 eastbound.

When the first deputy arrived on scene, two good Samaritans were performing CPR. One said the driver wasn’t breathing. The deputy took over CPR, and the driver remained unresponsive. When additional squads and Narcan arrived, three doses were administered, and the driver regained consciousness and began breathing.

He refused further medical treatment — but was taken to a hospital.

The driver was arrested for OWI, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of Schedule II narcotics without a prescription.