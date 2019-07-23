Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Bristol man, may be in Lake County, IL

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Alfred Jahnke who walked away from his Bristol residence on Monday evening, July 22.

Law enforcement believes Jahnke may be in the area of Lake County, Illinois.

Jahnke is described as a male, Caucasian, 5’9″ tall, weighing about 145 pounds. While his photo shows facial hair, Jahnke was clean-shaven at the time he went missing, authorities say. He was last seen wearing a “4th of July” t-shirt.

If you have information that could help locate Alfred Jahnke, you are urged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.