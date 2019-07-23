Singer-songwriter Luke Combs added to Farm Aid 2019 lineup

WALWORTH COUNTY — Luke Combs has been added to the lineup for Farm Aid 2019 taking place at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on Sept. 21.

Combs joins an already star-studded lineup for Farm Aid 2019 that includes Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt, Brothers Osbourne and much more.

The last time Farm Aid stopped in the Dairy State was 2010, entertaining huge crowds at Miller Park.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 08: Luke Combs performs on stage during day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 08, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Tickets for Farm Aid 2019 went on sale Friday, July 12. Prices range from $54.50 to $249.50, and are available for purchase at LiveNation.com.

