Singer-songwriter Luke Combs added to Farm Aid 2019 lineup

WALWORTH COUNTY — Luke Combs has been added to the lineup for Farm Aid 2019 taking place at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on Sept. 21.

We're thrilled to announce that @lukecombs is joining the #FarmAid2019 lineup! And that there are a very limited number of tickets available now on https://t.co/oWAZXRxm58! pic.twitter.com/bJoW00HE9K — Farm Aid (@FarmAid) July 23, 2019

Combs joins an already star-studded lineup for Farm Aid 2019 that includes Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt, Brothers Osbourne and much more.

The last time Farm Aid stopped in the Dairy State was 2010, entertaining huge crowds at Miller Park.

Tickets for Farm Aid 2019 went on sale Friday, July 12. Prices range from $54.50 to $249.50, and are available for purchase at LiveNation.com.