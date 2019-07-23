LIVE: 3 left lanes of westbound I-94 near stadium interchange are closed due to traffic incident

Sneak peek look at the fun and food at the Washington County Fair

Posted 9:21 am, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, July 23, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The Washington County Fair kicks off Tuesday, July 23. Brian Kramp spent the morning giving us a sneak peek of the fun and food!

About Washington County Fair (website)

WHEN IS THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR?

The Fair is July 23-28, 2019.  The Fair is always planned to run the last full week in July.

WHAT IS THE EXIT & RE-ENTRY POLICY AT WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR?

Hand stamps to leave and re-enter are available at all gate areas. Re-entry stamps will be valid for a single, same day re-entry until the close of Fair that day.

WHAT ARE THE SECURITY POLICIES AT THE GATES DURING THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR?

  • All bags are subject to search prior to entering the Fairgrounds.

  • Please leave any unnecessary articles secured within your vehicle or at home to expedite your entry. We do not offer a check in service for items. Any items not allowed will either need to be returned to vehicles or confiscated at the gate.

  • Items NOT ALLOWED at the Washington County Fair:

    • Any illegal items, knives or weapons (concealed carry is allowed with permit)

    • Outside food and beverages

    • Cans or glass bottles

    • Aerosol cans

    • Alcohol

    • Illegal drugs or substances

    • Fireworks

    • Pets (except service animals)

    • Other carry-ins as determined by management.  Washington County Fair Management reserves the right to alter carry-in policies at any time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.