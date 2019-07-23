The Washington County Fair will be held from July 23-28

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The Washington County Fair kicks off Tuesday, July 23. Brian Kramp spent the morning giving us a sneak peek of the fun and food!
About Washington County Fair (website)
WHEN IS THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR?
The Fair is July 23-28, 2019. The Fair is always planned to run the last full week in July.
WHAT IS THE EXIT & RE-ENTRY POLICY AT WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR?
Hand stamps to leave and re-enter are available at all gate areas. Re-entry stamps will be valid for a single, same day re-entry until the close of Fair that day.
WHAT ARE THE SECURITY POLICIES AT THE GATES DURING THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR?
-
All bags are subject to search prior to entering the Fairgrounds.
-
Please leave any unnecessary articles secured within your vehicle or at home to expedite your entry. We do not offer a check in service for items. Any items not allowed will either need to be returned to vehicles or confiscated at the gate.
-
Items NOT ALLOWED at the Washington County Fair:
-
Any illegal items, knives or weapons (concealed carry is allowed with permit)
-
Outside food and beverages
-
Cans or glass bottles
-
Aerosol cans
-
Alcohol
-
Illegal drugs or substances
-
Fireworks
-
Pets (except service animals)
-
Other carry-ins as determined by management. Washington County Fair Management reserves the right to alter carry-in policies at any time.
-