The Washington County Fair will be held from July 23-28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The Washington County Fair kicks off Tuesday, July 23. Brian Kramp spent the morning giving us a sneak peek of the fun and food!

About Washington County Fair (website)

WHEN IS THE WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR?

The Fair is July 23-28, 2019. The Fair is always planned to run the last full week in July.

WHAT IS THE EXIT & RE-ENTRY POLICY AT WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR?