Visitation, funeral to be held Tuesday for 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris

MILWAUKEE -- A visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday, July 23 for 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris. Harris was killed after an incident of road rage that led to shots being fired into the vehicle that was carrying Harris on July 13.

The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at 10th and Capitol -- followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.

Charges were filed Wednesday, July 17 against Antonio Bratcher. 39, for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris.

Bratcher faces the following criminal charges:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon (five counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Flee or elude an officer

According to the criminal complaint, Harris' mother went to pick up a friend and her child on Saturday, July 13. Harris' mother was driving a white vehicle. Her friend sat in the passenger seat, and their four children were in the back.

The complaint said they began to pull away from the curb near 42nd and Bonny Place when Harris' mother saw an SUV with pink lettering across the top of the windshield stopped behind them. Investigators said as Harris' mother pulled away, she heard a gunshot and saw the rear window was shattered. Her daughter, Brooklyn, had fallen over in her seat.

According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Harris suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and did not survive.

Harris' mother told investigators she continued to drive, and told the other three children to "get onto the rear floorboards." Near 42nd and Concordia, Harris' mother spotted the black SUV again, and observed the driver point a handgun at their car and shoot twice more.

Harris' mother was able to give police a description of the vehicle, including the distinct pink cursive lettering on the top of the windshield.

Officers located the SUV and a pursuit ensued, reaching speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour. Authorities said the fleeing SUV blew through several stop signs before crashing near 27th and Galena -- near Tiefenthaler Park. The driver fled the scene.

Inside the SUV, officers recovered a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a pistol magazine loaded with eight unspent. 45 cartridges, a single spent .45 caliber casing, and multiple documents and pieces of mail bearing the name "Antonio Bratcher."

Milwaukee police began searching house to house in the area of the crash, and Bratcher was found hiding under a front porch. Prosecutors said he tried running from police again before being apprehended.