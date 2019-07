× 2 teens shot, wounded while inside vehicle near 8th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, July 23 near 8th and Burleigh. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

According to police, two 15-year-old boys from Milwaukee were shot while inside their vehicle. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.