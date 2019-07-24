× 6 hurt, including 2 children, in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dodge County

TOWN OF HUBBARD — Six people, including two children, were hurt in a crash involving three vehicles that happened in the Town of Hubbard in Dodge County Wednesday morning, July 24.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on State Highway 33 near County Road TW.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation revealed a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling west on State Highway 33 and was stopped to make a left/south turn onto County Road TW.

A 2009 Dodge Van was traveling west on State Highway 33 and approaching the rear of the Honda when it struck the Honda, causing the Honda to spin into the eastbound traffic lane of State Highway 33.

A 2019 Toyota was traveling east on State Highway 33 and struck the Honda, splitting the Honda into two pieces.

The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota both sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Van sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Two children in the Dodge Van sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The investigation was ongoing.