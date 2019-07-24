LIVE: Group launches campaign to increase awareness about problems associated with illegal sale of single cigarettes
LIVE: Robert Mueller delivers testimony to House Judiciary Committee on Russia investigation

Adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is taking over Marcus Performing Arts Center

Posted 9:46 am, July 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The new musical Anastasia is taking over the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Actor Kenneth Michael Murray joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the musical and to give us a dance lesson.

About Anastasia (website)

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Milwaukee at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.