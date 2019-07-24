‘Chocolate, live music, prizes:’ Don’t miss Grafton’s annual Ladies Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- Looking for the ultimate night out with cocktails, great food, live music a little shopping? Well, ladies you can have it all at Grafton's Ladies Night Out! Brian spent the morning getting a preview of the fun.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Ladies Night Out (website)

Don't miss Grafton's annual Ladies Night Out in downtown Grafton between Bridge and Beech Street! Enjoy cocktails, samples, chocolate, live music, prizes, shopping and so much more! Grafton's Ladies Night Out is in the top two for best Ladie's Night Out events in Ozaukee County. Don't miss out on all the fun!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video