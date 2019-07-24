‘Chocolate, live music, prizes:’ Don’t miss Grafton’s annual Ladies Night Out

LIVE: Group launches campaign to increase awareness about problems associated with illegal sale of single cigarettes
Posted 9:51 am, July 24, 2019

GRAFTON -- Looking for the ultimate night out with cocktails, great food, live music a little shopping? Well, ladies you can have it all at Grafton's Ladies Night Out! Brian spent the morning getting a preview of the fun.

About Ladies Night Out (website)

Don't miss Grafton's annual Ladies Night Out in downtown Grafton between Bridge and Beech Street! Enjoy cocktails, samples, chocolate, live music, prizes, shopping and so much more! Grafton's Ladies Night Out is in the top two for best Ladie's Night Out events in Ozaukee County. Don't miss out on all the fun!

