Get your kids outdoors, experience art: The family guide to Sculpture Milwaukee

Posted 10:39 am, July 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's free, educational, and will get your kids outdoors! Calie Herbst of Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with how you can explore Sculpture Milwaukee Downtown with the whole family.

